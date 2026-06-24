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Home / India News / PM lauds successful NEET-UG retest, stresses whole-of-government approach

PM lauds successful NEET-UG retest, stresses whole-of-government approach

The prime minister cited the example of the NEET retest and stressed on coordination between various ministries while adopting a "whole of government approach" in resolving issues

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 9:01 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed on coordination between various departments during a Union Cabinet meeting and lauded such efforts for the smooth conduct of the NEET-UG re-exam, sources said.
 
The prime minister cited the example of the NEET retest and stressed on coordination between various ministries while adopting a "whole of government approach" in resolving issues, they said.
 
Modi is learnt to have said that the seamless and coordinated action between ministries is the guarantee of overcoming any challenge.
 
During the West Asia crisis too, the prime minister had stressed on the importance of coordination between various ministries to ensure that the shortage of energy should not affect the common people.
 
 
He had earlier called for joint and coordinated efforts across ministries to ensure energy security and maritime safety and providing assistance to Indians.
 
The government had also set up inter-ministerial groups and regular briefings have been held to provide updates on the energy situation following the West Asia war. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi NEET UG

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 9:01 PM IST

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