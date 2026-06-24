PM lauds successful NEET-UG retest, stresses whole-of-government approach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed on coordination between various departments during a Union Cabinet meeting and lauded such efforts for the smooth conduct of the NEET-UG re-exam, sources said.

The prime minister cited the example of the NEET retest and stressed on coordination between various ministries while adopting a "whole of government approach" in resolving issues, they said.

Modi is learnt to have said that the seamless and coordinated action between ministries is the guarantee of overcoming any challenge.

During the West Asia crisis too, the prime minister had stressed on the importance of coordination between various ministries to ensure that the shortage of energy should not affect the common people.

He had earlier called for joint and coordinated efforts across ministries to ensure energy security and maritime safety and providing assistance to Indians.

The government had also set up inter-ministerial groups and regular briefings have been held to provide updates on the energy situation following the West Asia war.