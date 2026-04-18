PM Modi apologises to nation's women on failure of Nari Shakti bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday apologised to the women of the country after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

“Everyone saw how women’s dreams have been derailed. The bill could not be passed, and I am very sorry to every woman,” the PM said.

Hitting out at the Opposition, the PM said, “They were celebrating after the bill wasn’t passed; this is a slap to the women of the country and a blot on women’s dignity.”

“The Nari Shakti Bill is the demand of the time. It did not intend to snatch anything from anyone; it was aimed at providing women with what they truly deserve,” PM Modi said, adding, “Those who opposed this bill have taken women for granted.”

In his televised address, PM Modi said he had expected the Opposition, including the Congress, DMK and Samajwadi Party, to support the bill, but, according to him, the Congress “repeated its history of not supporting the Bill.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said the Congress and other Opposition parties would face consequences for opposing the bill aimed at early implementation of women’s reservation, and asked Union ministers to highlight what he described as their “anti-women” stance before the public, PTI reported.

At a Cabinet meeting, the prime minister reiterated his government’s commitment to implementing women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2029.

The proposed legislation sought to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from the current 543 to 816 in order to operationalise the women’s reservation law ahead of the 2029 general elections, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. It also proposed a rise in the number of seats in state and Union Territory assemblies to enable 33 per cent reservation for women.

The bill required a two-thirds majority for passage, but the BJP-led ruling alliance fell short of the required numbers.

In the Lok Sabha voting held on Friday night, 298 members supported the bill, while 230 voted against it.

Of the 528 members who participated in the vote, at least 352 votes were needed to secure the required two-thirds majority.

Hours before his address, speaking at a rally in Coimbatore, PM Narendra Modi slammed the DMK and Congress for derailing the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. “The DMK has been exposed. The party can’t hide its true face now,” he said.