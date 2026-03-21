PM Modi conveys greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, hopes for further brotherhood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people a happy Eid and hoped for brotherhood and kindness all around.

Eid is celebrated in the country on Saturday.

Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2026

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" Modi said on X.