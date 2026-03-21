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Home / India News / PM Modi conveys greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, hopes for further brotherhood

PM Modi conveys greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, hopes for further brotherhood

Eid is being celebrated in the country on Saturday

Modi, Narendra Modi

On this Eid, PM hoped for brotherhood and kindness all around (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people a happy Eid and hoped for brotherhood and kindness all around.

Eid is celebrated in the country on Saturday. 

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" Modi said on X.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Eid Eid-ul-Fitr Eid celebrations

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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