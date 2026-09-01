PM hails 7.8% GDP growth, urges people to avoid buying gold, foreign trips

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday applauded the country's people for the 7.8 per cent GDP growth rate, calling the feat particularly impressive, coming against the backdrop of global turmoil, geopolitical conflicts, and supply chain disruptions.

In a video message on Instagram, the prime minister also slammed those spreading "jhooth ki goonj" (an apparent riff on Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaign), saying the latest GDP growth rate tore through the narrative of "pessimism" about the Indian economy.

Modi said India must maintain the growth momentum and continue working towards greater self-reliance and 'Swadeshi'.

"We must maintain this momentum. We must keep moving forward, and for that, becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat is essential," he said.

The prime minister said if people continue to stress on Swadeshi and self-reliance, the country's youth will be presented with a developed India in the 100th year of Independence.

He also asked people not to go for foreign holidays, host weddings abroad, or buy gold unless necessary. Instead, he asked people to go for "Weddings in India." "I want to congratulate the people of the country for 7.8 per cent GDP growth. It has been possible due to their collective resolve and efforts. India has achieved this milestone despite conflicts, wars and instability and economic uncertainty everywhere," Modi said.

The prime minister said that since the 2020 COVID Pandemic, there has been no stability anywhere, yet India progressed well.

"On the other hand, people mired in despair are busy spreading 'jhooth ki goonj' and pessimism all around," he said.

He said India's high GDP growth came as the world remains beset by many crises and supply chain disruptions.

"We have to maintain the speed of our growth. We have to grow. And for that we must become self-reliant. The youth's dreams need our hard work to be realised. Let's not be lacking in efforts," he said.

Modi said his government's policies are good, its intention clear, and that is why the country is reaching new heights of progress.

India's economy grew at a faster-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, showing resilience against concerns of an economic downturn over the war in West Asia.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year slowed from a barnstorming 8.6 per cent in the previous quarter, but remained well above expectations when the conflict erupted and disrupted energy markets.

The prime minister on Monday described the growth number as a "herculean feat." He also took a dig at those questioning the state of the Indian economy, saying "doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed yet again.