Saturday, May 23, 2026 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters for govt jobs at Rozgar Mela

PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters for govt jobs at Rozgar Mela

Since the inception of 'Rozgar Mela', around 1.2 million recruitment letters have been issued through 18 such events held across the country

Modi, Narendra Modi

Addressing the function, PM Modi said India's youth are playing a vital role in accelerating the journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually distributed appointment letters for central government jobs to more than 51,000 youths at a 'Rozgar Mela'.

Since the inception of 'Rozgar Mela', around 1.2 million recruitment letters have been issued through 18 such events held across the country.

Addressing the function, Modi said, "Today is a very important day for thousands of youths across the country. Today, more than 51,000 young people have received appointment letters for government jobs."  Today, all the recruited youths are becoming key partners in the country's journey of development. In railways, banking, defence, health, education and many other sectors, all the youths are about to take on new responsibilities, he said.

 

"In the coming years, you all are going to play an important role in fulfilling the resolve for a developed India. For this achievement, I congratulate you, as well as your family members, very warmly," he said.

The prime minister said India's youth are playing a vital role in accelerating the journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Also Read

International big cat alliance

Saudi Arabia joins International Big Cat Alliance as 26th member nation

RBI Grade B

RBI surplus transfer to govt hits a new high of ₹2.87 trillion in FY26

illustration: binay sinha

Reforms will deliver 10 times the savings from austerity measurespremium

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nikos Christodoulides

India, Cyprus unveil five-year defence roadmap, elevate strategic ties

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nikos Christodoulides

India, Cyprus elevate ties to 'strategic' level; set up joint task force

"Rozgar Mela reflects our government's commitment to empowering the 'Yuva Shakti' with new opportunities," he said.

Modi said the world is very excited about India's youth and technological progress.

"Today, the world wants to be a part of India's development journey," he said.

In keeping with the prime minister's commitment to prioritising employment generation, the 'Rozgar Mela' is a major initiative aimed at translating this vision into reality, officials said.

The 'Rozgar Mela' was held at 47 locations across the country on Saturday.

The appointees, selected from all parts of India, will join various ministries and departments, including railways, home affairs, health and family welfare, and departments of financial services and higher education, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Rain, thunderstorms in parts of Delhi bring brief respite from heat

CPI (M), CPI M, CPI(M), CPI-M

'TMC melting down faster than ice': CPI(M) eyes opposition space in Bengal

electoral rolls, Special Intensive Revision, SIR

75% of voters mapped with 2003 rolls in Jharkhand ahead of SIR: CEO

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra invokes MCOCA against cow smuggling, illegal slaughterhouses

heatwave

India braces for prolonged heatwave, no relief likely till May 28

Topics : Narendra Modi central government central government jobs Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2026 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVESRH vs RCB LIVE ScoreUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance