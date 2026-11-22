Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness over people buying less gold following an appeal made by him last year, claiming gold prices fell due to this.

Addressing the fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Modi said, "Today, you must have seen that there is a lot of discussion in the media and on social media. In that discussion, everyone is saying today that Modi ji said in Parliament in 2023 that you should invest your money in bonds issued by the Government of India's PSUs. You will make a fortune. People mocked me at the time, but today history bears witness that those who invested made a fortune." Referring to the fall in prices of gold, Modi said, "A year ago, I had urged my fellow citizens that if they don't need it, please don't buy gold for a year. And I'm happy that an ordinary person like me said it, and people bought less gold, and gold prices fell." He went on to say, "Today, I'm going to say something else. Mark my words: Times are changing, and people with skills will be valued more than those who go around with paper certificates, wearing suits and ties. Demand for those with skills, those with talent, will increase." PM further said, "I am happy because just as people once followed Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's request to skip one meal for the nation, our citizens listened. Such is the character of this nation.