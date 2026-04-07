PM Modi extends wishes on World Health Day, urges focus on well-being

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished for the excellent health of all fellow citizens and urged everyone to make all possible effort to keep themselves healthy.

On the occasion of World Health Day, he also expressed gratitude to all those who dedicate themselves tirelessly to the service of others and work towards a healthier planet.

"On World Health Day, I wish for the excellent health of all my fellow citizens. I urge everyone to make every possible effort to keep themselves healthy," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

The prime minister also reaffirmed his government's commitment to building a healthier society.

"Let us all keep working together to strengthen healthcare systems and prioritise well-being of every individual," he said.

The World Health Day is celebrated annually on April 7, marking the anniversary of the founding of WHO in 1948.

On this day, each year WHO draws attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world.