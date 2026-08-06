PM Modi's foreign visits cost nearly ₹75 cr so far in 2026: Govt data

The Union government spent around ₹74.59 crore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits undertaken in 2026 till July, according to data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The expenditure covers official visits to countries including Malaysia, Israel, the UAE, Italy, France, Australia, New Zealand, among others.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said the government has also placed on record the year-wise and visit-wise expenditure incurred on the Prime Minister's overseas visits since 2021.

2026 visits cost ₹74.59 crore so far

According to the MEA, the total expenditure on the Prime Minister's foreign visits in 2026 stands at about ₹74.59 crore. This includes visits made between February and July this year.

Cost incurred on some of these visits was:

• Norway: ₹17.46 crore

• Israel: ₹11.92 crore

• Seychelles: ₹8.22 crore

• Sweden: ₹6.33 crore

• Malaysia: ₹5.57 crore

• New Zealand: ₹5.44 crore

The government said that expenditure for some visits, including France and several countries visited during the May tour, is provisional and will be finalised after settlement of all bills.

Spending was highest in 2025

The data showed that 2025 recorded the highest annual expenditure on the Prime Minister's foreign visits during the period covered in the reply, with total spending of about ₹187.83 crore.

The year included visits to France, the US, Mauritius, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, Canada, Croatia, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, Namibia, the UK, Maldives, China, Japan, Bhutan, South Africa, Jordan, Oman and Ethiopia.

Cost incurred on some of these visits was:

• France: ₹25.60 crore

• Brazil: ₹17.72 crore

• US: ₹16.55 crore

• Saudi Arabia: ₹15.54 crore

• China: ₹10.60 crore

• UK: ₹9.92 crore

2024 expenditure crossed ₹109 crore

In 2024, the government spent about ₹109.51 crore on the Prime Minister's overseas visits. During the year, Modi travelled to countries including the UAE, Qatar, Bhutan, Italy, Russia, Austria, Poland, Ukraine, Brunei, Singapore, the US, Laos, Nigeria, Brazil, Guyana and Kuwait.

Cost incurred on some of these visits was:

• US: ₹15.34 crore

• Italy: ₹14.37 crore

• Russia (October visit): ₹10.75 crore

• Poland: ₹10.10 crore

• Singapore: ₹7.75 crore

Visits aimed at strengthening partnerships: MEA

The MEA said high-level visits by PM Modi help strengthen India's engagement at bilateral, regional and global levels. According to the ministry, the visits have facilitated partnerships across areas such as technology, innovation, trade and investment, defence, energy cooperation and resilient supply chains.