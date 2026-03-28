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Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Phase I of Noida International Airport in Jewar

PM Modi inaugurates Phase I of Noida International Airport in Jewar

The first phase of the airport, developed at an estimated cost of ₹11,200 crore, is envisioned as a multi-modal transport hub with seamless connectivity

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other dignitaries (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Noida
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Phase of the Noida International Airport, located in Jewar, on Saturday.

PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other dignitaries.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in view of the prime minister's visit.

The first phase of the airport, developed at an estimated cost of ₹11,200 crore, is envisioned as a multi-modal transport hub with seamless connectivity through road, rail, metro and regional transport systems.

According to an official statement, the project includes a multi-modal cargo hub with an initial handling capacity of over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes.

 

The statement added that the airport's initial passenger handling capacity will be 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), scalable up to 70 million MPPA. The prime minister also inspected the terminal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Jewar Airport in UP Jewar International Airport Jewar airport Noida airport project

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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