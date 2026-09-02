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Home / India News / PM Modi likely to visit DU's Shri Ram College of Commerce on Sep 5

PM Modi likely to visit DU's Shri Ram College of Commerce on Sep 5

PM Modi is likely to visit Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on September 5, coinciding with Teachers' Day and the centenary year of the prestigious college, sources said

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on September 5, coinciding with Teachers' Day and the centenary year of the prestigious college, sources said.

The proposed visit comes amid the BJP's ongoing outreach to the young generation.

Modi had last visited SRCC as Gujarat chief minister in 2013.

PM Modi had met the Governing Body and a delegation from the college at his residence in April this year to mark the institution's 100th anniversary. He had also released a special commemorative postage stamp marking the centenary of the college.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi University of Delhi

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 3:44 PM IST