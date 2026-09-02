PM Modi likely to visit DU's Shri Ram College of Commerce on Sep 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on September 5, coinciding with Teachers' Day and the centenary year of the prestigious college, sources said.

The proposed visit comes amid the BJP's ongoing outreach to the young generation.

Modi had last visited SRCC as Gujarat chief minister in 2013.

PM Modi had met the Governing Body and a delegation from the college at his residence in April this year to mark the institution's 100th anniversary. He had also released a special commemorative postage stamp marking the centenary of the college.