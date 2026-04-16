Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought to calm concerns over the upcoming delimitation exercise, assuring the Lok Sabha that “no injustice” will be done to any state.

Speaking during the special session on the Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, he said the process would be carried out fairly and in the interest of national unity.

PM Modi further said that India was at a “defining moment” in its democratic journey, stressing that greater participation of women in policymaking was essential to building a “Viksit Bharat”.

“Those who oppose women quota bill will pay a price for a long time," he said. "Ever since discussions around women's reservation began in our country, and whenever elections have taken place, those who opposed benefits for women have never been forgiven by the women of this nation."

The government on Thursday introduced three key legislations in the Lok Sabha to advance women’s reservation and prepare for the next delimitation exercise. These include the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tabled the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to extend the women’s reservation framework to Union Territories such as Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The special session of Parliament, scheduled from April 16 to 18, is focused on pushing forward these structural reforms.

‘Historic moment for parliamentary democracy’

PM Modi described the Bill as long overdue. “I believe this is an important moment in the history of India’s parliamentary democracy. It should have been implemented 20-25 years ago,” he said.

He added that India’s democratic journey had reached a stage where women must play a central role in shaping national policies. “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to make half of our population a part of national policymaking,” he said.

PM Modi said the opposition to women-centric reforms has historically come at a political cost. “Ever since discussions around women's reservation began in our country, and whenever elections have taken place, those who opposed benefits for women have never been forgiven by the women of this nation,” he said.

PM Modi urged political parties to rise above partisan considerations, saying that the credit for such a reform would belong to the country rather than any one party or leader. “If we all come together, history is witness, it won’t go in favour of any one political side. It will go in favour of the country’s democracy,” he said.

“Neither the Treasury Bench will be deserving of it, nor will Modi be deserving of it,” he added, cautioning against giving the issue a "political colour".

Call for unity in nation-building

PM Modi said the focus should be on national unity and collective responsibility. “The Constitution has not given any of us the right to think of the country in fragments,” he said.

“Whether it is Kashmir or Kanyakumari, we cannot think in parts, nor can we take decisions in parts,” he added, urging lawmakers to seize what he described as a historic opportunity to reshape India’s governance framework.