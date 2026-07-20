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Home / India News / Prime Minister Modi is the 'most anti-youth' PM in India's history: Rahul

Prime Minister Modi is the 'most anti-youth' PM in India's history: Rahul

Gandhi said Prime Minister Modi was "so youth-hostile" that he could not seek the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan despite repeated allegations of examination paper leaks

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (File Photo from PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

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Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being the "most anti-youth" prime minister in India's history.
 
In a post on X, Gandhi said Prime Minister Modi was "so youth-hostile" that he could not seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan despite repeated allegations of examination paper leaks.
 
"Prime Minister Modi is the most youth-hostile Prime Minister in India's history—so youth-hostile that he can't even demand the resignation of a failed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," Gandhi said.
 
"152 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimized. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth," Gandhi said.
 
 
The Congress leader also accused the government of acting against students who protested over issues related to the education system instead of taking action against those responsible for the alleged leaks.
 
"This government isn't just failing the youth—it's pouncing on them," he said in the post, while sharing a video message.

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Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Dharmendra Pradhan Question paper leak BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

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