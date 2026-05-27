PM Modi pays homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on 62nd death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 62nd death anniversary.

"Paying homage to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.

Nehru served as the first prime minister of Independent India from August 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964. He passed away on May 27, 1964, at the age of 74.