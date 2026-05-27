PM Modi pays homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on 62nd death anniversary
Nehru served as the first prime minister of Independent India from August 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 62nd death anniversary.
"Paying homage to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.
Nehru served as the first prime minister of Independent India from August 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964. He passed away on May 27, 1964, at the age of 74.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Topics : Narendra Modi Jawaharlal Nehru Nehru
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 27 2026 | 8:59 AM IST