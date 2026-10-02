PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary, recalls legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and said his timeless message will keep guiding everyone towards a better society and a developed India.

Modi said Bapu's entire life was a beacon of truth, non-violence, compassion, and service that it will continue to guide humanity across every era.

"May Bapu's timeless message keep guiding us towards a better society and a 'Viksit Bharat'," Modi said in a post on X.

Through a video message, the prime minister also said that the significance of this day for the nation is known to everyone.

"His ideology has inspired the entire world. Mahatma Gandhi is such a personality that, even though he was far away from power, he continues to remain in the hearts of millions of people," Modi said.

The prime minister said he believes that Mahatma Gandhi's ideology will continue to guide and inspire humanity in the years to come.

"Mahatma Gandhi always encouraged everyone to adopt 'Swadeshi'. In this process, Khadi remains a top priority. I appeal to everyone to buy at least one Khadi product on October 2 and proudly say that it is 'Swadeshi'," he said.

Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar and was assassinated on January 30, 1948, in Delhi.