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Home / India News / PM Modi pays homage to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary

PM Modi pays homage to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary

Mookerjee, who steadfastly opposed the now-scrapped Article 370, died under detention on June 23, 1953, in Srinagar

Modi, Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister said Mookerjee's sacrifice remains etched in the collective memory of the nation (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary and said his unwavering conviction and courage in public life and commitment to national interest continue to inspire generations.

Mookerjee, who steadfastly opposed the now-scrapped Article 370, died under detention on June 23, 1953, in Srinagar.

"On his Balidan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a distinguished patriot, scholar and statesman who dedicated his life to India's development. His unwavering conviction, courage in public life and commitment to national interest continue to inspire generations," Modi said in a post on X.

 

The Prime Minister said Mookerjee's sacrifice remains etched in the collective memory of the nation.

"We reaffirm our commitment to building a strong and developed India, guided by the values he cherished and served till his last breath," he said.

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh was the ruling BJP's precursor. Mookerjee had fought for scrapping Article 370 and full integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.

Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated by the Narendra Modi government on August 5, 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Article 370 Syama Prasad Mookerjee

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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