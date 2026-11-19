PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917, in Prayagraj and was assassinated on October 31, 1984, in New Delhi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, remembering the country's first woman prime minister, who was assassinated in 1984.
Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917, in Prayagraj and was assassinated on October 31, 1984, in New Delhi.
"Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.
Gandhi served as prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 19 2026 | 10:36 AM IST