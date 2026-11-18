Within hours of returning from his visit to the Philippines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers.

The meeting discussed the government’s poverty alleviation programmes and the recent World Bank report on the subject. Eleven secretaries of Union ministries and departments, including those of home and finance, made presentations. Governance reforms were also discussed.

“Council of ministers meeting since morning, extensive discussions on good governance initiatives,” the PM posted on Facebook.

According to sources, the Home Ministry’s presentation focused on the successes of anti-Naxal operations. The meeting also discussed the recent World Bank report on the government’s efforts in poverty alleviation, which have substantially reduced the extreme poverty rate. Other issues included governance reforms, welfare schemes for women and steps taken for youth welfare.

The PM has chaired a series of meetings of the Union Council of Ministers and top government secretaries since the third week of May, coinciding with the government completing two years of its current term.

The PM held the first such meeting on May 21, a day after returning from a six-day, five-nation tour to the United Arab Emirates, Italy and some of the Nordic countries.

The meetings have also coincided with speculation that the PM could reshuffle his Council of Ministers to induct younger ministers and give representation to some of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s allies.

The Council of Ministers met in September for a ‘chintan shivir’, or brainstorming session, where ministries and departments were urged to ensure 100 per cent saturation of all government welfare schemes.