Tuesday, September 08, 2026 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi's Vadodara event fills up in an hour on BookMyShow, 42K on waitlist

PM Modi's Vadodara event fills up in an hour on BookMyShow, 42K on waitlist

During the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat', PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects worth more than ₹35,000 crore

PM Narendra Modi

Registered attendees will receive an M-ticket through their BookMyShow accounts, which will be scanned to allow entry into the venue | Image: BookMyShow

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Registration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Vadodara on Tuesday closed within an hour of the programme being listed on BookMyShow. The event, 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat', is free and being held at the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) Pavilion Ground in Vadodara.
 
The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is using BookMyShow to manage the registration process. While registrations are now closed, more than 42,000 people remain on the waiting list, news agency PTI reported.
 
The event will be managed digitally and will use a digital entry system. Registered attendees will receive an M-ticket through their BookMyShow accounts, which will be scanned to allow entry into the venue. Registration, verification and seating will also be managed digitally.
 

Earlier events also sold out

This is not the first time a PM Modi event has seen registrations fill up quickly. In 2019, the “Howdy, Modi!” community event in Houston drew more than 50,000 registered attendees and was also sold out. In July 2026, PM Modi’s “Melbourne Meets Modi” event was also reported to have sold out within hours, with 35,000 to 40,000 people expected to attend.

What is the event for?

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects worth more than ₹35,000 crore.

Also Read

BRICS Summit, BRICS

Brics Summit 2026 Delhi: List of roads to avoid, alternate routes

Samsung, Samsung Electronics

Samsung India begins layoffs as costs rise, nearly 100 affected: Report

The funds will be used to refinance ₹15,500 crore in debt at Goswami Infratech, which issued the three-year zero-coupon rupee bonds that were priced to yield 18.95 per cent

India's first tokenised bond: What changes when debt moves to blockchain

clouds, weather, summer, cloudy skies

Light rain likely in Delhi as IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in 9 states

UK, United Kingdom

UK changes immigration rules from October: 5 major things to know

 
He will dedicate three sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation. The stretches cover 326 route kilometres and have been built at a cost of more than ₹20,700 crore, news agency ANI reported.
 
PM Modi will also flag off freight train services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT in Mumbai.
 
A new passenger train service between Tanda Road and Vadodara’s Pratapnagar will also be flagged off.
 
The Prime Minister will further dedicate the new Jobat-Tanda Road railway line to the nation.

‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat’ Padayatra

A day before PM Modi’s visit, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi led a ‘Viksit Bharat Padayatra’ in Vadodara on Monday evening as part of the ‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat @ Vadodara’ event.

More From This Section

Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse

Delhi building collapse: PG operator, wife sent to judicial custody

Delh building collapsed, Satya Niketan

MCD orders building inspections across Delhi after Satya Niketan collapse

VI, vodafone idea

SC drops Centre's call to revive ₹363 crore Vodafone GST demand

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photo: Finance Ministry

Govt keeps PSB employees' FY26 PLI scheme in abeyance after union plea

crime against women rape assault

Datanomics: Nearly 50% of rape cases in last 50 yrs reported post-Nirbhayapremium

Topics : Narendra Modi Vadodara BookMyShow BS Web Reports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchsamsung india layoffsDeepa Jewellers ShareNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceSwiggy 24x7 HelplineCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 10:20 AM IST