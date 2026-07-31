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Home / India News / PM Modi says he was abused at Jantar Mantar, urges forgiveness for youth

PM Modi says he was abused at Jantar Mantar, urges forgiveness for youth

In an Instagram video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he and his late mother were abused during the Jantar Mantar protests and urges society to forgive and guide "misguided" youth

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Jantar Mantar, Jantar Mantar protests, Instagram video, abusive language, youth, forgiveness, late mother, cultural shock, protest remarks, India politics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 11:58 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he and even his late mother were subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar during the protests over alleged NEET irregularities, but asserted that dragging such "misguided children" into court would not resolve the problem and hence, he wanted to forgive them.
 
In another late-night video message released on Instagram, the prime minister said he could understand the anguish prevailing in society, but stressed that this was the time to embrace the youth and guide them on the right path.
 
"Not only was I subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar, but even my late mother was abused there. But abuses never solve anything; let's guide the misguided," he said.
 
 
Modi described the students as "misguided children" and said punishing them or making them go through court proceedings will not solve the problem.
 
"I want to forgive them. People make mistakes, but this is a cultural shock that our daughters are using such abusive language. We must forgive our youth who were misguided; after all, they are our children. It's our duty to show them the right path," he said.
 
Drawing an analogy, he said, "We don't disown our teeth even if they bite our tongue; both belong to us, just as our youth are our own." The prime minister appealed to the youth to come forward and learn from their mistakes.
 
"Our country is moving forward, and they too must move ahead with it," he said.

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Topics : Narendra Modi Jantar Mantar Protest

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 11:56 PM IST