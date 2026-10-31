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Home / India News / PM Modi slams Oppn, says India must unite against forces dividing nation

PM Modi slams Oppn, says India must unite against forces dividing nation

He said the nation needs to stand united against such forces and alleged that the Opposition wants to divide the people of the country

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 31, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebrations at Parade Ground, in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 31, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebrations at Parade Ground, in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ekta Nagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 8:59 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Opposition, saying it had turned into "Avrodh Paksh" (obstructive force) rather than "Virodh Paksh" (opposing group), underscoring that the country needs to stay united.

He was addressing a gathering at the Parade Ground in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"It is our misfortune that the Opposition has turned into Avrodh Paksh," Modi said.

In a veiled reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips, Modi asked, "Who is secretly meeting whom in foreign countries? Forces opposed to India are extending their support to whom? Who is speaking the language of India's enemies?" He said the nation needs to stand united against such forces and alleged that the Opposition wants to divide the people of the country.

 

"Social media is being used as a weapon, rumours are being spread, and India's image is being tarnished," he said.

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"I said last year that we would not rest until the country was free from Naxalism and Maoism; that promise has been fulfilled. Though we have finished Naxals, the threat of 'dimagi Naxals' remains very high," Modi said.

He told the gathering that India's next big steps include completely securing the country's borders, stopping infiltration and demographic changes, and moving towards a secular civil code.

"'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Best India) and 'Vikshit Bharat' are our two goals," Modi said.

The country is proceeding on the path shown by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said.

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Topics : Narendra Modi Opposition

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First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 8:59 PM IST