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Home / India News / PM Modi has stressed whole-of-nation approach to tackle heatwave: Vaishnaw

PM Modi has stressed whole-of-nation approach to tackle heatwave: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said the prime minister directed all ministries to take appropriate action to protect people from the heatwave, particularly departments such as health and water resources

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 5:10 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all Union cabinet ministers to ensure that their respective ministries and departments take necessary steps to mitigate the impact of the prevailing heatwave conditions across the country.

Addressing a media briefing after the cabinet meeting, Union Minister Ashvini Vaishnaw said the prime minister stressed the need for a "whole-of-nation" approach to deal with the extreme heat situation.

Vaishnaw said the prime minister directed all ministries to take appropriate action to protect people from the heatwave, particularly departments such as health and water resources.

"The prime minister said all ministries must take steps to protect people from the heatwave, especially ministries such as health and water resources, and consider what measures can be taken. He was clear that such major challenges should be addressed through a whole-of-nation approach, with the Centre, states and citizens working together," the minister said.

 

Asked about the measures the government plans to take, Vaishnaw said individual ministries and departments would determine their respective courses of action and added that the Centre has also reached out to state governments.

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Modi on Wednesday urged citizens to take maximum precautions as the country continues to witness soaring temperatures, stressing that staying hydrated is key during harsh weather conditions.

In a series of posts on X, Modi said children, the elderly and those working outdoors are especially vulnerable to extreme heat.

He cautioned people against ignoring signs of heat exhaustion, warning that it can quickly turn dangerous and may even lead to heatstroke.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Heatwave in India Heatwaves Heatwave

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 5:10 PM IST

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