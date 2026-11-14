PM Modi swiped Metro card for me as I had no money, says Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday offered a humorous account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi buying his Metro ticket by swiping his own smart card, saying he had no money with him when they travelled on the newly inaugurated Pink Line Metro.

"I did not have money with me. So I told him, 'You buy my ticket'. He swiped his card for me as well," Shivakumar told reporters while travelling with them on the Pink Line, which Modi inaugurated on November 13. Shivakumar travelled in the metro as part of his journey from Kengeri to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, BMRCL said in a release.

After inaugurating the Pink Line of Bengaluru metro, Modi travelled with Shivakumar, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday.

When asked about the Prime Minister's gesture and their warm interaction during the inauguration, the Chief Minister said political differences should not come in the way of development and cooperation in the national interest.

"See, we all have to work together in the interest of the nation. I said this yesterday as well: politics should be restricted to fighting elections. Let us do politics when it comes to politics. Shouldn't there be a difference between development and politics? He wants development to happen," he said.

Pointing out Karnataka's contribution to the national economy and workforce, Shivakumar said the state was the country's second-highest taxpayer and second-highest GST contributor.

"How can development happen without Karnataka? We produce 1.5 lakh engineers and 13,940 doctors every year. We also produce nursing staff and professionals in various other fields. Where do all these people go? They contribute to different parts of the country. Therefore, only when Karnataka grows, India grows," he said.

Asked about his interaction with Modi, including their helicopter journey to Mysuru, Shivakumar declined to disclose what they had discussed.

"I cannot disclose all that," he said, describing their relationship as one based on "human relationships and mutual respect".

He said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also treated him with affection and respect.

"Not everyone has the same leadership qualities. Some people tend to hold themselves back. I am not like that. I take the initiative, go forward and express my views," he said.

On the expansion of the Metro network, Shivakumar said the Centre should adhere to the agreed 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement and expedite approvals.

He also sought loans for Karnataka at lower interest rates through banks, with support from the Union government, citing fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate that increase the cost of overseas borrowings and delay projects.

"We have to somehow reach a total Metro network length of 500 km by 2028. That is our target," he said.

Stressing the importance of public transport in reducing Bengaluru's traffic congestion, he said the state had the highest number of buses in the country despite having a relatively limited road network.

"We need public transport. We have the highest number of buses in the country. We are also expanding the Metro network. We will do it. Metro is important," he said.

When asked about his message on Children's Day, the Chief Minister urged children to reduce their dependence on mobile phones and focus on education, using digital platforms only for gathering information.

"Education is important. Do not waste the time available to you at your present age," he said.

He stressed that parents and teachers also had a role in guiding children.

On government school development, he said he had sought guidelines from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support.

He said the government had decided to provide 7.5 per cent reservation for students who had studied in government schools and stressed the need to improve their standards.

He said private schools had been asked to adopt government schools and extend assistance, but clarified that the institutions would continue to remain under government ownership and control.

On Rahul Gandhi's allegations of phone tapping against Modi and his challenge for a discussion, Shivakumar said he was still gathering information and would respond after examining the details.

Shivakumar boarded the Metro at Kalena Agrahara Metro Station and travelled up to SG Palya Metro Station, BMRCL said in its release.

Marking the occasion of Children's Day, CM warmly interacted with children travelling on the Metro, exchanged greetings with them and made the journey a memorable experience for the young commuters, the release added.

During the journey, he also interacted with fellow passengers, enquired about their travel experiences and sought their feedback on Metro services and the newly inaugurated Pink Line. He also interacted with the woman train operator of the metro, appreciating her contribution and the growing participation of women in Metro operations.

He also interacted with the BMRCL team and appreciated their efforts in bringing the new Metro corridor into passenger service.

"The visit highlighted the State Government's continued commitment to strengthening public transport infrastructure, improving urban mobility and encouraging greater use of safe, convenient and sustainable modes of travel," the release added.