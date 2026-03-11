Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi to attend NDA's election convention, roadshow in Kochi today

The convention will mark the formal launch of the alliance's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Wednesday and take part in a series of programmes here, including the inauguration of the BJP-led NDA's election convention.

The prime minister will land at Cochin International Airport at 11.30 am. He will then travel to the naval base before heading by road to Marine Drive for his first event--the golden jubilee celebrations of the Dheevara Sabha.

Later, he will take part in a roadshow beginning from the entrance of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at around noon.

At 12.30 pm, the prime minister will participate in an official programme of the central government where he will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several key development projects.

 

Around 1 pm, Modi will inaugurate the NDA's Kerala election rally at the stadium.

The convention will mark the formal launch of the alliance's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Organisers say around 50,000 party workers are expected to attend the event.

Leaders and workers from several NDA partners, including Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and Twenty20, will also take part.

After completing the programmes in Kochi, Modi will leave for Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu at around 2.30 pm.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

