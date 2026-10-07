PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of India Mobile Congress on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on Thursday at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.

Organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India, the event started on Wednesday and will continue till October 10 .

The theme of IMC 2026 is “Scale Without Boundaries”, reflecting India’s growing capabilities in digital innovation, next-generation connectivity and technology-led growth.