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Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of India Mobile Congress on Thursday

PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of India Mobile Congress on Thursday

PM Modi to inaugurate IMC 2026 as India showcases advances in digital innovation, next-generation connectivity and technology-led growth

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Bloomberg

Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on Thursday at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi. 
Organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India, the event started on Wednesday and will continue till October 10 
The theme of IMC 2026 is “Scale Without Boundaries”, reflecting India’s growing capabilities in digital innovation, next-generation connectivity and technology-led growth.
 

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Topics : Narendra Modi India Mobile Congress Department of Telecommunications

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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 11:11 PM IST