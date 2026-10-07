PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of India Mobile Congress on Thursday
PM Modi to inaugurate IMC 2026 as India showcases advances in digital innovation, next-generation connectivity and technology-led growth
Our Bureau New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on Thursday at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.
Organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India, the event started on Wednesday and will continue till October 10 .
The theme of IMC 2026 is “Scale Without Boundaries”, reflecting India’s growing capabilities in digital innovation, next-generation connectivity and technology-led growth.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 11:11 PM IST