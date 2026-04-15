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Home / India News / PM Modi urges people to take 9 pledges on health, saving water, others

PM Modi urges people to take 9 pledges on health, saving water, others

Modi said his first request is about water conservation and better water management, followed by appeals for tree plantation under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi also urged people to embrace yoga and fitness, and to nurture service (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mandya (Karnataka)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to people to take nine collective pledges, ranging from water conservation, natural farming, to fitness and service, to realise a "developed Karnataka and a developed India".

Listing his priorities, Modi said his first request is about water conservation and better water management, followed by appeals for tree plantation under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (One tree in the name of mother) campaign, cleanliness in public and religious places, strengthening local products through "Vocal for Local," promoting domestic tourism, adopting chemical-free natural farming, encouraging healthy eating with millets and reduced oil consumption.

Modi also urged people to embrace yoga and fitness, and to nurture service.

 

"If we move forward with honesty and determination on these nine resolutions, we can rapidly progress towards a developed Karnataka and a developed India," he said while addressing a gathering at the Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Mandya.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi India's development Modi govt

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 1:48 PM IST

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