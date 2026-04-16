PM, Shah reject bias charge on women's quota bills in Lok Sabha

With the Opposition, especially regional parties from southern India, persisting with their stance to oppose the amendments to the women’s quota law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that the proposed Bills do not discriminate against the southern states, and accused the Opposition of spreading a fake narrative on the issue.

In his 32-minute speech on the first day of the three-day special session of Parliament, which is an extended Budget session, the PM cautioned the Opposition that the nari shakti, or woman power, of the country “will never forgive” them for their sin of blocking the effort to give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies by 2029.

In his speech during the debate in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Shah stressed that Lok Sabha seats in five southern states will go up from the present 129 to 195 — a 50 per cent rise — when the total seats in the Lower House are enhanced to 816. He said the increase from 129 to 195 represents a proportional rise from 23.76 per cent to 23.87 per cent, or almost 24 per cent. Sources pointed out that the proposed formula is much more favourable to the southern states than any future formula, as provided in the 2023 women’s quota law, which would be based on the ongoing Census figures.

Earlier in the day, Union ministers Shah and Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced three Bills in the Lok Sabha to amend the women’s quota law and set up a delimitation commission amid protests by the Opposition, which termed the proposed legislations anti-constitutional. Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were dressed in black clothes to protest the amendments to the women’s reservation law.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women’s quota law was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after a division of votes. Two ordinary Bills, the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to implement the proposed amended women’s quota law in Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir, were also introduced in the House. The Bills were introduced after a 40-minute debate. The Opposition pressed for a division of votes to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which was introduced with 251 members supporting it and 185 members voting against the introduction.

Sources in Opposition parties said the government has continued to reach out to them to support the Bills, but they maintained that they were steadfast in their decision to oppose them. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) does not have the required numbers in Parliament to get the women’s reservation Bills passed with a two-thirds majority unless it can shore up support from other parties or if the total strength of the Lok Sabha at the time of voting falls with MPs of some among the Opposition parties staging a walkout or abstaining from voting. Amending the Constitution requires a special majority in both Houses of Parliament: a majority of the total membership (more than 50 per cent) and a two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

With reference to the southern states, Shah said in his speech, “Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will increase to 42 from the present 28; in Andhra Pradesh, the number of Lok Sabha seats will increase to 38 from 25; in Telangana, it will be 26 from the present 17; in Tamil Nadu, the number of Lok Sabha seats will go up to 59 from the present 39; and in Kerala, it will be 30 seats from the present 20.”

According to the Bill, the Lok Sabha seats will go up to a maximum of 850, but Shah explained that it was a rounded figure and the seats will remain at 816. Elaborating on how the total number of seats in the new Lok Sabha is fixed at 816, the home minister said it is exactly 50 per cent more than the existing number of seats.

Shah rejected the Opposition's suggestion that the government will indulge in some kind of "mischief" during the delimitation exercise, saying the NDA government has not made any changes in the existing law. "The delimitation Bill is exactly like the previous law brought by your government. There is no change, not even a comma or a full stop," he said.

The home minister said that all elections till the 2029 parliamentary polls, including the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, will be conducted under the present system, as the women’s reservation will be applicable only in 2029. He also rejected the suggestion that the women’s reservation Bill has been brought up eyeing next week’s West Bengal elections. Shah said the government had already taken a decision to carry out the caste census and it would be carried out along with the population enumeration.

The NDA has the support of 293 members in the Lok Sabha, which is 54 per cent of the House; the Opposition has 233 MPs. Seven MPs are Independents, four belong to the YSR Congress Party, and one each to AIMIM and Shiromani Akali Dal. AIMIM has already opposed the Bill. If the House is at full strength, the government will require 360 MPs to support the Bills, especially the Constitution amendment Bill, which comes to two-thirds of those present and voting. In case 30 MPs abstain from the House, the total number will fall to 510 and the two-thirds mark will be 340; and if 60 MPs abstain, the total would fall to 480 and the two-thirds figure will come down to 320. Likewise, a total of 90 MPs would have to abstain for the two-thirds figure to come down to 300.

For the Bills to get approval from the Lok Sabha, at least two main Opposition parties from among the Samajwadi Party (37 MPs), Trinamool Congress (28 MPs) or DMK (22 MPs) would have to abstain. The Congress has 98 MPs in the Lok Sabha. If the Bills do not get Lok Sabha nod, they will not be taken up in the Rajya Sabha. In the Upper House, the NDA has 141 members in its favour, which is 58 per cent of the House, and the Opposition has 83 MPs in support. Parties such as the BRS, YSRCP, BJD and BSP, and Independents have 20 MPs in the Upper House, and their votes may help swing the decision. For the Constitution amendment Bill to get through in the Upper House, the ruling alliance needs the support of 163 MPs to be present and voting, which is a two-thirds majority. The BJD has said it will oppose the Bills.

In his intervention in the debate, the PM said the history of India’s democracy has shown that the people of the country have always taught an electoral lesson to parties that have opposed women’s reservation, and the reason no single party benefitted politically in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was because the women’s reservation Bill was passed unanimously in 2023. "Here, some people think that there is political self-interest of Modi in this move. If you oppose it, it's natural I will gain political benefit, but if you walk along, no one will gain any political advantage. We don't want credit," he said.

The PM said it is his “guarantee” that this decision-making process will not discriminate against any state or do injustice to anyone, and the proportion of Lok Sabha seats in any state will not come down as a result of the delimitation exercise. “We don't want credit. I give you a blank cheque for claiming credit on passage of women quota Bill. If you want me to use the word 'guarantee', I use the word 'guarantee'. If you want me to make a promise, I use the word 'promise'. Because if the intention is clear, there is no need to play games with words,” he said.

When a member of the Samajwadi Party raised a point about the welfare of backward communities, the PM shot back and said, “I come from the most backward community, but it is my responsibility to take everyone along.”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav demanded reservation for OBC and Muslim women under the proposed women’s quota law. He said the BJP and its allies have governments in 21 states and Union territories, but they have only one woman chief minister in Delhi. He alleged that by pushing for an early delimitation in the name of implementing the women’s reservation law, the government is trying to delay the population Census, as well as the caste census. Yadav claimed that the proposed delimitation exercise is aimed at changing areas of Lok Sabha constituencies to benefit the BJP.

In her speech, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flagged the misgivings that the Opposition has with the Bills. She said the fine print of the Bills shows that the three members of the delimitation commission will decide the fate of the states and their representation in Parliament. If this Constitution amendment Bill is passed in Parliament, democracy will be finished in India, she said. She spoke about the successive Congress governments’ contribution to women’s reservation, including in the panchayats.

The visitors’ galleries of the Lok Sabha were packed with women who had come from across the country to watch the discussion in Parliament. Badminton player Saina Nehwal, who had come along with her parents, and para athlete Deepa Malik were present in the visitors’ galleries during the PM’s speech.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to launch a nationwide campaign to highlight the Congress and the rest of the Opposition’s voting against the Bills.