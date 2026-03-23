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Home / India News / 'PNG supply to restaurants, eateries in Maharashtra increased by 20%'

'PNG supply to restaurants, eateries in Maharashtra increased by 20%'

The government has decided to ease PNG distribution to businesses, said state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal

With this, supply to the commercial sector will rise to 50 per cent (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

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The supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to commercial establishments in Maharashtra has been increased by 20 per cent, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said, offering relief to restaurants and eateries.

The government has decided to ease PNG distribution to businesses, the minister said on Sunday.

"From March 23, until further notice, commercial PNG supply has been increased by 20 per cent," he added.

With this, supply to the commercial sector will rise to 50 per cent.

Restaurant and eateries were hit after the war in West Asia broke out, as it impacted the supply of commercial cooking gas. Several food joints have been forced to suspend operations due to the gas supply disruptions.

 

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Bhujbal said the PNG distribution to commercial establishments, ever since the crisis hit, was initially raised to 20 per cent, followed by a 10 per cent jump. An additional 20 per cent increase in supply has now been effected.

There had been a demand from the hotel industry to ensure gas supply to restaurants and eateries.

Bhujbal had earlier said the state government would look into concerns raised by hotel owners following the Centre's advisory prioritising domestic consumption.

"If gas supply to hotels is stopped completely, many establishments may have to shut down. Switching to alternatives such as kerosene would require significant changes in infrastructure and could pose operational risks," he had said.

Hotel owners had urged the government not to completely stop commercial supply and suggested that, if necessary, it be reduced partially instead, the minister noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Maharashtra piped gas network Natural gas price natural gas restaurants Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

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