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Home / India News / Police register FIR to probe violence during CJP's July 20 protest

Police register FIR to probe violence during CJP's July 20 protest

The violence during the protest involved alleged assaults on police personnel, vandalism and damage to public property, including police vehicles

CJP Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest, Protest

The protesters also had also alleged excessive force against them by police during the protest. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 6:47 PM IST

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The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR to investigate the violence that broke out during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in the national capital on July 20, police sources said on Thursday.

The probe will focus on identifying people allegedly responsible for the violence and examine whether it was premeditated, the sources said.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police had cancelled 17 FIRs registered at multiple police stations in the New Delhi district.

The FIR comes two days ahead of another CJP protest announced to be held at Jantar Mantar, this time to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. A police officer said that permission has not been granted for any protest.

 

Referring to the fresh FIR, the police source told PTI that teams of the Crime Branch will also look into whether criminal elements entered the protest sites after the CJP called for a march towards Parliament on July 20.

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The violence during the protest involved alleged assaults on police personnel, vandalism and damage to public property, including police vehicles. The protesters also had also alleged excessive force against them by police during the protest.

The Crime Branch will also examine the role of 2,873 people with criminal backgrounds who, police said, were identified through the Facial Recognition System during the protest.

Police also said that the accuracy of their FCR is approximately 50 per cent correct.

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Topics : Police Jantar Mantar Protest

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 6:47 PM IST