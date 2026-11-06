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Home / India News / Poor don't generate pollution, but suffer due to big cars, vehicles: SC

Poor don't generate pollution, but suffer due to big cars, vehicles: SC

The Supreme Court said the poor are among the worst affected by pollution despite not contributing to it, flagging vehicular emissions as a major cause of Delhi-NCR's worsening air quality

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

New Delhi: Commuters pass by amid poor air quality, at Jasola, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Friday said economically weaker sections do not generate pollution but are among its worst sufferers, pointing to the role of large cars and other vehicles in worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR.
 
Hearing a suo motu case examining the regulatory framework governing air pollution, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant cautioned against blaming the poor for pollution during Diwali, reported PTI. The CJI observed that the festive period is an important source of livelihood for people dependent on seasonal work and festivities.
 
“Poor people do not generate any pollution. They are the sufferers. It is those who can afford it and those who can contribute to it,” the CJI remarked.
 
 
SC flags vehicular emissions as major source of Delhi-NCR pollution
 
The court's observations came amid a sharp deterioration in air quality across the national capital and surrounding areas. A thick layer of smog hung over Delhi on Friday, with air quality edging closer to the 'severe' category.

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The Bench identified vehicular emissions as a major contributor to pollution in Delhi-NCR and said immediate, medium-term and long-term measures were needed to address the worsening air quality.
 
“We keep talking, sometimes make statements and suggestions, but the point is that AQI is already touching 400,” the CJI said.
 
The Bench also drew attention to the large number of vehicles plying on roads connecting Delhi with neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.
 
“Look at the roads in Delhi and the roads connecting Delhi with the NCR. Take a look at any road and the kind of vehicles moving on them. That is the major problem,” the CJI said.
 
SC calls for awareness among farmers to curb stubble burning
 
On stubble burning, the Bench stressed the need to educate farmers about using machines to manage crop residue instead of resorting to farm fires.
 
The court also considered a plea seeking the closure of schools or the introduction of hybrid classes for students across age groups if the air quality index (AQI) crosses a specified threshold. The bench said it would go by experts' opinions on the matter. 
Centre outlines measures to tackle air pollution
 
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, outlined the regulatory framework covering five major sources of pollution: industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, construction and demolition dust, road dust, and stubble burning.
 
She told the bench that several measures had been introduced, including restrictions on the entry of certain vehicles, geo-tagging of pollution under control (PUC) certificates and action against visibly polluting vehicles based on complaints received through applications and social media.
 
The bench said it would take up the matter on November 16, after the court reopens following the Diwali vacation.
 

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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 1:22 PM IST