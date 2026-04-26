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Home / India News / Power demand crosses record 256 GW as mercury levels rise across India

Power demand crosses record 256 GW as mercury levels rise across India

Experts stated that peak power demand is inching towards the power ministry's estimate of 270 GW for this summer season, as mercury levels have begun to rise

Electricity, discoms

The country's peak power demand has risen with temperatures in April.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 2:03 PM IST

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India's peak power demand hit an all-time high of 256.11 GW on Saturday due to an intensifying heat wave, which increased the use of cooling devices such as air conditioners and desert coolers, according to the latest power ministry data.

The peak power demand on Saturday eclipsed the previous record of 252.07 GW, hit just a day earlier on Friday, April 24, at 1548 hrs.

According to the power ministry data, peak power demand set a new high of 256.11 GW at 1538 hrs on Saturday, and it was fully met.

Experts stated that peak power demand is inching towards the power ministry's estimate of 270 GW for this summer season, as mercury levels have begun to rise.

 

Temperatures in several regions have been significantly above normal - by 5 degrees Celsius or more - indicating a developing heat stress scenario across parts of the country, according to the India Meteorological Department.

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On Saturday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature of the year so far at 42.8 degrees Celsius, marking the highest maximum since 2022, when it reached 43.5 degrees Celsius on April 28.

Saturday had been the third consecutive day of a heatwave, according to the IMD.

The country's peak power demand has risen with temperatures in April. The highest electricity supply on April 22 was 239.70 GW which rose to 240.12 GW on April 23, 2026. In the first fortnight of this month, the peak power demand met, or the highest supply of electricity in a day, remained lower than the 235.32 GW recorded in April 2025.

Experts are of the view that demand and consumption of electricity may further rise due to more intense heat waves, with more frequent use of air conditioners, air coolers, and other appliances by domestic and commercial consumers to beat rising mercury levels in the country.

The IMD has projected harsh summers this year.

Last summer, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, recorded in June, 2025, but stayed below the government's estimate of 277 GW.

In May 2024, the peak power demand was 250 GW, a record at the time and exceeding the previous all-time peak of 243.27 GW set in September 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 2:03 PM IST

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