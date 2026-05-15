Pradhan says NEET-UG to move online next year after paper leak row

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), India’s largest medical entrance examination, will shift to a computer-based test (CBT) format from next year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday, as the Centre sought to restore confidence in the examination system following the cancellation of this year’s test over an alleged paper leak. The government has also fixed June 21 for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination and announced additional time for candidates appearing in the retest. “The root cause of the issue is the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) system, so from next year the exam will be through a computer-based test (CBT),” Pradhan said, addressing a press conference.

“The Radhakrishnan committee had recommended shifting the exam to a CBT mode. We had not been able to implement the recommendation before, but we will do it from next year,” Pradhan added.

The decisions come after a high-level meeting was held late on Thursday night at the Education Minister’s residence, according to sources.

The meeting involved detailed discussions on the upcoming NEET examination and was attended by senior officials, including the secretaries of Higher and School Education, the director general of the National Testing Agency, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairman, and commissioners of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

Pradhan acknowledged lapses despite reforms introduced after previous examination controversies.

“Despite implementing all recommendations of the Radhakrishnan committee, there has been some breach in the chain of command and we admit that. We take responsibility to resolve this,” Pradhan said, adding that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the breach to identify those responsible. He described the government’s response as a “long-term battle against the education mafia” and reiterated a zero-tolerance approach towards examination malpractice.

The minister said admit cards for the re-examination will be issued by June 14 and candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes to complete the test.

“During the exam, formalities such as signing the OMR sheet at the beginning and the end shortened the core time of the test for students. Hence, the exam, which was previously conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, will be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm,” Pradhan said. “The admit cards will reach all students by June 14,” he added.

The retest is scheduled for June 21 after the government cancelled the earlier NEET-UG 2026 examination following allegations that question papers had been leaked and circulated as “guess papers” ahead of the exam.

Pradhan admitted that the NTA needs to be strengthened and there is certainly room for improvement, adding that the issue of the NTA outsourcing its work will also be looked into. “Several issues have been raised and we have taken note. We will go to the last mile in resolving them,” he said.

The latest controversy has renewed interest in recommendations made by the high-level panel chaired by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan, constituted in 2024 after irregularities in NEET-UG and UGC-NET triggered widespread protests and raised concerns over the credibility of competitive examinations.

Among the committee’s key recommendations was shifting high-stakes examinations such as NEET to a computer-based test (CBT) format, alongside introducing biometric authentication and AI-based identity verification, encrypting question paper delivery systems, conducting examinations in multiple sessions, and creating a more autonomous and accountable NTA with dedicated technology and security divisions. The committee was tasked with suggesting reforms to overhaul examination systems, improve transparency, and strengthen data security within the NTA.

However, critics have raised concerns over the CBT format as well, questioning whether shifting the exam to online mode will actually prevent leaks. Addressing this issue, Pradhan said that the CBT format is relatively more protected than the OMR one.

“Cybercrime has become a significant problem, with new challenges emerging in this age of technology and social media, and we will aim to resolve all of them,” the minister added.

The cancellation and reconduct of NEET-UG 2026 marks one of the most significant disruptions in the history of the examination, underscoring mounting pressure on authorities to restore trust among lakhs of aspirants and their families.

Concerns around the National Testing Agency (NTA) had also been flagged by a Parliamentary Standing Committee in December 2025. The panel noted that the agency’s performance had “not inspired much confidence”, pointing out that five of the 14 competitive examinations conducted by the NTA in 2024 faced major disruptions, including allegations of leaks in NEET-UG, postponement of UGC-NET and NEET-PG, and delays in CUET results. The committee raised concerns over repeated administrative lapses affecting the credibility of national examinations and called for stronger accountability, tighter oversight mechanisms, and improved exam security systems.

The Union Cabinet approved the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 2017, and it became operational in 2018 as an autonomous body under the education ministry to conduct major entrance examinations through a standardised, technology-driven system. It replaced the earlier arrangement under which separate agencies, including CBSE, conducted exams such as NEET and JEE Main, amid concerns over capacity constraints and the growing scale of competitive tests.