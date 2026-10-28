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Home / India News / Prayagraj to get Taj Gateway hotel, Haier unit planned in Greater Noida

Prayagraj to get Taj Gateway hotel, Haier unit planned in Greater Noida

Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had approved investment proposals worth a combined ₹1,925.61 crore from the two companies

Haier Appliances India, Haier

Haier Appliances’ project will be located in a major smart and integrated industrial township being developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor

Our Bureau Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

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A hotel under the Taj Group’s Gateway brand will come up in Prayagraj, while Haier Appliances India Pvt Ltd will set up a unit in Greater Noida.
 
Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had approved investment proposals worth a combined ₹1,925.61 crore from the two companies under the state’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Foreign Capital Investment (FCI), Fortune Global 500 and Fortune India 500 Investment Promotion Policy. The Cabinet also approved proposals to issue letters of comfort (LoCs) to the companies.
 
Under the approved proposals, Fortune India 500 company Haier Appliances India Pvt Ltd will invest ₹1,271 crore in Greater Noida. Ecavo Hospitality Pvt Ltd, meanwhile, will set up a greenfield luxury hotel project in Prayagraj at an investment of ₹654.61 crore.
 
 
Haier Appliances’ project will be located in a major smart and integrated industrial township being developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.
 
The Cabinet also approved Ecavo Hospitality’s greenfield luxury hotel project in the Prayagraj Development Authority area. The proposed hotel will have around 158 rooms and suites, along with banquet facilities, restaurants and an integrated commercial complex.

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Nandi said the hotel would be operated by Indian Hotels Company Ltd under the Taj Group’s Gateway brand. It will have dining facilities, banquet and exhibition halls, a spa, gymnasium, swimming pool, retail space and a multiplex.
 
The banquet and exhibition facilities are expected to provide a modern venue for weddings, social functions, business meetings and other events.
 
Nandi said Prayagraj was an important religious, cultural and historical centre. Given the flow of tourists and the religious and cultural events held in the city, expansion of high-end hotel infrastructure was considered important.
 
The hotel and allied services are also expected to generate employment opportunities. Businesses linked to food and beverages, transport, event management, retail and other related services could also benefit.
 
Nandi said the Uttar Pradesh government was using its FDI, FCI, Fortune Global 500 and Fortune India 500 Investment Promotion Policy to attract large investors to the state.
 

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Topics : Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government Haier Haier India Taj Hotel Taj group

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 3:12 PM IST