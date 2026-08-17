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Home / India News / President Murmu gives assent to bill to renaming Kerala as Keralam

President Murmu gives assent to bill to renaming Kerala as Keralam

The Kerala government had forwarded a resolution passed by the state assembly regarding the name change to the Centre in June 2024

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to a bill to rename Kerala as Keralam. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

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President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to a bill to rename Kerala as Keralam, with the legislation now becoming a law.

The Lok Sabha passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, on Tuesday, followed by the Rajya Sabha the next day.

In the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution in 2024, urging the Centre to bring a law to change the name of the state to Keralam.

"The bill provides that the State of Kerala will be known as the State of Keralam, and hence there is a proposal to rename the State of Kerala to Keralam," he said.

 

The Kerala government had forwarded a resolution passed by the state assembly regarding the name change to the Centre in June 2024.

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Subsequently, President Murmu referred the Bill to the state legislature for its views, following which the Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution agreeing with the Bill.

The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill provides for the alteration of the state's name and contains necessary amendments to the Constitution and consequential provisions, according to the Bill's statement of objects and reasons.

Amendments will be made in the First Schedule to the Constitution by modifying the name of Kerala as Keralam in accordance with Article 3 of the Constitution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Droupadi Murmu Kerala state

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 2:58 PM IST