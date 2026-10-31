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Home / India News / President Murmu pays tribute to Sardar Patel on 151st birth anniversary

President Murmu pays tribute to Sardar Patel on 151st birth anniversary

Calling Patel a leading figure in India's freedom struggle and an architect of modern India, Murmu recalled his role in nation's unification and the establishment of a strong administrative system

President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Gantantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Gantantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan | PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

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President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday paid tributes on the 151st birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said his contribution as a leading warrior of the freedom struggle and a principal architect of modern India is unforgettable.

He played a historic role in the unification of the country and the establishment of a strong administrative system, she said in a post on X in Hindi.

Born in Nadiad, Gujarat, on this day in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for Independence. His birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day.

"On the 151st birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I offer him my humble tributes. His contribution as a leading warrior of the freedom struggle and a principal architect of modern India is unforgettable," the president said.

 

In honour of his incomparable contribution to the unity and integrity of the nation, we observe his birth anniversary as 'National Unity Day', she said.

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"It is my wish that, drawing inspiration from his life and ideals, all citizens of the country work with dedication towards building a developed India," President Murmu said.

Patel was the first deputy prime minister and home minister of independent India.

Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, he is fondly remembered as the "Iron Man of India." She also paid floral tributes at his statue at the Patel Chowk here.

Besides President Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also paid floral tributes to the Iron Man at the Sardar Patel Chowk.

The president also offered floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Gantantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 11:37 AM IST