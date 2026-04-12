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Home / India News / President Murmu to embark on four-day visit of Gujarat, Maha from Monday

President Murmu to embark on four-day visit of Gujarat, Maha from Monday

The President will grace the second convocation ceremony of AIIMS Nagpur on April 15

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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President Droupadi Murmu will be on a four-day visit of Gujarat and Maharashtra from Monday, her office has said.

She will grace the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rajkot on Monday, it said.

On April 14, the President will grace the 'Samajik Samrasta Mahotsava' at Lok Bhavan, Gandhinagar, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On the same day, Murmu will also grace the fifth convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University at Gandhinagar.

The President will grace the second convocation ceremony of AIIMS Nagpur on April 15.

On the same day, she will grace the valediction ceremony of the 78th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Officer Trainees at the National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur, the statement said.

 

On April 16, Murmu will grace the sixth convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya at Wardha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Gujarat Maharashtra President of India

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First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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