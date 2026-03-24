Puneet Gupt appointed chairperson of Digital News Publishers Association

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) on Tuesday appointed Puneet Gupt as its new chairperson, following a recent board meeting. Gupt, who is chief operating officer (COO) of Times Internet, takes over from Mariam Mammen Mathew, chief executive officer (CEO) of Manorama Online, after her two-year term.

Gupt, who earlier served as vice chairperson, has been part of several key initiatives within the association.

Speaking on his appointment, Gupt said digital news publishers are facing major changes, particularly in how content is distributed and valued in an AI-driven environment. He said DNPA’s role as a collective industry voice is increasingly important and added that his focus would be on helping members actively shape policy and industry frameworks.

The association also named Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express Group, as vice chairperson. Dhruba Mukherjee, CEO of ABP Group, will continue as the Association's treasurer.

Goenka said collaboration among publishers is important to address both opportunities and challenges in the sector, and that he looks forward to working with DNPA members.

Outgoing chairperson Mathew said it had been a privilege to lead the DNPA and expressed confidence in the new leadership team.

"This transition marks an exciting new chapter for DNPA. With Puneet and Anant at the helm, we are well-positioned to translate that foundation into tangible outcomes - on policy, on fair commercial frameworks, and on ensuring that digital news publishing remains a sustainable and vital part of India's information ecosystem," said Sujata Gupta, secretary general and CEO of DNPA.

The Association said it will continue to support the interests of digital news publishers and engage on issues related to technology, policy and growth.