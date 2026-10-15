Thursday, October 15, 2026 | 10:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Punjab bandh: Markets shut, schools closed over anti-drug activist's murder

Punjab bandh: Markets shut, schools closed over anti-drug activist's murder

The shutdown was called by Parvinder Singh Jhota's family and backed by political parties and farmers' unions after the anti-drug activist was shot dead in Mansa

Mansa: District authorities demolish a portion of the house belonging to Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner who fatally shot anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh alias Jhota on Tuesday in broad daylight

Mansa: District authorities demolish a portion of the house belonging to Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner who fatally shot anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh alias Jhota on Tuesday in broad daylight | Image: PTI

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets at many places remained shut, and private schools in several districts were closed in Punjab on Thursday in view of a bandh called over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

Jhota's family had given the call for 'Punjab Bandh' with support from political parties including Congress, Akali Dal, BJP and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De; farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers' unions; and state government employees' unions.

Jhota, known for raising his voice against drug abuse and illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, was shot in broad daylight at a busy marketplace in Mansa town on Tuesday.

 

Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner who allegedly opened fire on Jhota, was taken into custody from Rajasthan's Salasar on Wednesday.

Following the bandh call, shops and markets remained shut at several places, including Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur and Mansa. However, emergency services remained operational.

Also Read

pharma, pharmacy, capsule

From pharma freebies to drug prices, India needs enforceable regulation

oral weight-loss pills

Health Ministry proposes tighter rules for ads promoting prescription drugs

PSEB 2027 Board Exams

PSEB board exams 2027: Class 10, 12 form schedule and fee dates announced

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab to add 10,000 police personnel in fight against drug menace: CM Mann

Navpreet Singh, Naro-trafficking kingpin

Narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh deported from Turkiye: Amit Shah

Many private schools in Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Moga and Mansa declared a holiday in view of the shutdown call.

Various farmer groups have extended support to the bandh.

In Amritsar, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged a demonstration against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government on Thursday morning.

Led by farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, protesters accused the Bhagwant Mann-led government of failing to check the drug menace and burnt an effigy of the chief minister at the Golden Gate in Amritsar.

Pandher demanded that Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav resign on moral grounds.

Jhota's father Bhim Singh urged everyone to support the October 15 bandh call.

A joint action committee comprising various organisations and social activists formed after Jhota's murder has demanded the resignations of Chief Minister Mann and DGP Yadav and the dismissal of the Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Station House Officer and drug inspector.

They also demand a CBI probe into the matter.

The murder, which took place when Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live while questioning the medical store owner for selling addictive substances to an elderly man, has triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.

Chief Minister Mann has vowed the strictest punishment for the accused even as opposition leaders claimed that law and order has completely broken down amid a 'jungle raj' in the state.

Reiterating his government's zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking, Mann appealed to the people to maintain peace. He said anybody found hatching a conspiracy in this matter will not be spared.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Police

Delhi Police files FIR against journalist over alleged casteist remarks

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi weather today: IMD predicts moderate rainfall, thunderstorms

Supreme Court, SC

Govt apologises to SC over October 10 Delhi curbs, denies wilful defiance

The Paris police prefecture said smaller groups caused disturbances in various locations, with some vandalizing shops and setting fires

3 Indian students die in Germany fire; suspect arrested on homicide charges

HPL arm's ₹6,000 crore chemical plant inaugurated in West Bengal

HPL arm's ₹6,000 crore chemical plant inaugurated in West Bengal

Topics : Punjab drugs Narcotics

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchGold ETF jewellery stocksIDBI Bank ShareIDBI Bank Stake SaleQ2 Results TodayJio IPO GMPHDB Financial sharesPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 10:45 AM IST