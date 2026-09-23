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Home / India News / Punjab government notifies 8% DA hike for employees and pensioners

Punjab government notifies 8% DA hike for employees and pensioners

The Punjab government on Wednesday notified an 8 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners, effective September 1.

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann during a press conference, in Amritsar, Sunday, June 28, 2026. Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said all Sikh MLAs and Sikh cabinet ministers will appear before the Akal Takht on June 29 in Amritsar, regarding the anti-sacrilege law.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

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The Punjab government on Wednesday notified an 8 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners, effective September 1.

The decision reflects the state government's commitment towards the welfare and financial well-being of its employees and pensioners, an official statement from the chief minister's office said.

"The enhanced DA will provide additional financial support to employees and pensioners at a time when household expenses and the cost of essential commodities have increased," it stated.

The decision follows a recent meeting between representatives of employee unions and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during which various issues concerning employees were discussed in detail, including the demand for enhancement of dearness allowance.

 

Mann assured employee representatives that their genuine demands would be considered sympathetically and the government will take appropriate steps in the interest of employees and pensioners.

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In keeping with this commitment, the government has now formally notified the decision to grant the 8 per cent enhanced DA, it said.

The enhanced DA will be applicable from September 1, and employees will receive the increased amount, along with their salary as per applicable government provisions.

Pensioners will also benefit from the enhanced DA as per the relevant rules.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Punjab Dearness Allowance

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 8:06 PM IST