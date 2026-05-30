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Home / India News / Punjab RTI activist shot dead in Phagwara; Oppn targets Mann govt

Punjab RTI activist shot dead in Phagwara; Oppn targets Mann govt

Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla said a 32 bore pistol was found near the body of Singh, while a 12 bore rifle was found in an SUV parked near the crime spot

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Press Trust of India Phagwara
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

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Jalandhar-based RTI activist Simaranjit Singh was shot dead by unidentified armed individuals near the gate of Maheru village under the Satnampura police station area on Saturday, police said.

Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla said a 32 bore pistol was found near the body of Singh, while a 12 bore rifle was found in an SUV parked near the crime spot. He was shot from a close range in his head.

"We are scanning CCTV footage and have formed multiple teams of police for tracing the assailants who will be arrested soon," the DIG said, adding that if needed, help will be sought from counter intelligence for solving the murder case.

 

Singla, along with Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora, rushed to the spot after getting the information about the murder.

Police also recovered two mobile phones belonging to the victim near his body.

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A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, the DIG added.

Singh, an advocate by profession, was known for filing RTIs and public interest litigations in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Last month, he had filed a plea, challenging the constitutional validity of the anti-sacrilege law -- Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

His murder dew sharp reactions from the opposition parties who targeted the AAP government over the law and order situation in the state.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the killing of the activist and alleged that the law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab under the AAP government.

"Nobody, except the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is safe in Punjab today", he said, while adding that Mann is safe only because of hundreds of cops protecting him round the clock.

Warring pointed out, whether criminals or gangsters or terrorists, nobody has any fear of law in Punjab.

He said just a few days ago, an ASI was shot dead in Amritsar and the police still remain "clueless".

"It is high time that Chief Minister Mann owned the responsibility as not only he happens to be the head of the government, but also the head of the home department, which is responsible for the security of the state," he said.

Warring said that the situation is "fast drifting" out of control. "This is time for the chief minister to act, he cannot just hide behind his security paraphernalia while people are getting killed", he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also condemned the killing incident.

"This is a direct attack on democracy and transparency. He had earlier narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Jalandhar city. Learnt that he is the same advocate who had filed a PIL in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

"Given the gravity of the matter, this incident demands a thorough investigation by an independent agency," Badal said.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said this is another brutal reminder of how law and order has "collapsed" under the Bhagwant Mann government.

"From gangsters to shooters, criminals seem to be operating without fear while the government remains busy with publicity and headlines. Punjab deserves justice, security and accountability. How many more lives will be lost before this government wakes up?" Bajwa wrote in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Punjab RTi Right to Information Bhagwant Mann Punjab Government

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

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