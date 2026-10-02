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Home / India News / Putin lauds Modi's peace push, says PM has 'good ideas' to end Ukraine war

Putin lauds Modi's peace push, says PM has 'good ideas' to end Ukraine war

Russian president says Modi repeatedly presses for a peaceful settlement, while India signals readiness to use its ties with both sides to support dialogue

Modi and Putin

Photo: Reuters

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to help end the Russia-Ukraine war, saying he repeatedly raises the need to stop the conflict and has “very good ideas” for finding a peaceful solution.
 
Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club forum on Thursday, Putin said Modi’s position was particularly notable because it came despite India’s “very good and even friendly” relations with Russia, The Times of India reported.
 
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question... about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin said.
 
 
He added that Modi had an “avid interest” in finding a settlement and was actively working towards solutions acceptable to both sides.
 
“In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict,” Putin said, adding that Moscow was thankful to Modi for his ideas and his desire to end the conflict through peaceful means “as soon as possible,” the paper quoted him as saying. ALSO READ: SIR row: ECI orders special drive to enrol 'left-out' voters in 20 states 

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The comments come less than a month after Modi and Putin met in New Delhi on the sidelines of the 18th Brics Summit.
 
The September 11 meeting was their second time in less than two weeks, following talks in Bishkek on August 31. The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation spanning political, economic, defence, energy, space, skill mobility and people-to-people ties.
 
Their Delhi talks also focused on strengthening trade and implementing the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030, alongside cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture.
 
At the BRICS summit, Modi also reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward on the Ukraine conflict and indicated that India was prepared to assist peace efforts.
 

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Topics : Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict BS Web Reports

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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 9:33 AM IST