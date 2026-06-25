Rahul Gandhi expresses regret in defamation case filed by Shivraj's son
Kartikeya Singh had filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in a Bhopal court, alleging that the Congress leader linked him to the Panama Papers scandal during a 2018 election rally in Jhabua
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed an application before the Madhya Pradesh High Court expressing regret for his allegedly defamatory statement about Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikeya Singh.
Kartikeya Singh has filed a defamation complaint in a Bhopal court against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi's application, filed by his lawyer, said that his statement did not concern Singh.
Kartikeya Singh filed the defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi in the Bhopal court for cases against MPs-MLAs, alleging that during an election rally in Jhabua in 2018, the Congress leader mentioned his name while referring to the Panama Papers leak scandal, thus damaging his reputation.
The court issued a summons to Gandhi for personal appearance, following which the Congress leader moved the Jabalpur bench of the High Court seeking to quash the summons as well as the defamation case.
The High Court will hear Gandhi's petition on Thursday.
The petitioner on Wednesday produced the records of the lower court, as directed by the HC.
Advocate Sankalp Kochhar represented the complainant before the high court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 10:40 AM IST