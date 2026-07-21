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Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka detained after sit-in protest outside PM's residence

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka detained after sit-in protest outside PM's residence

Police detain several opposition leaders, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, while clearing protest over action against students demonstrating on the NEET paper leak issue

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress members stage protest outside PM Modi's residence

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress members stage protest outside PM Modi's residence

Aman Sahu
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday after staging a sit-in protest outside the Prime Minister's residence over the police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak issue.
 
Police began clearing the protest site near the Prime Minister's residence, detaining several opposition leaders and forcibly removing them from the spot. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was pushed into a police bus during the operation.
 
 

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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was also detained during the police action.
 
Before being detained, Yadav questioned the Centre's response to the students' demands, saying, "The Prime Minister's responsibility is to listen to the students' demands. Why is he not accepting their demands?"
 
While being taken into custody, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "They are cowards. They are scared. We are not scared of them. They are scared of us."
 
Reacting to the detentions, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar termed the action "unfortunate" and said the opposition was fighting for the students' cause.
 
"We are all fighting for the cause of the students of this country. We want justice. We want this to be discussed in Parliament... More than 100 MPs are here. No one is afraid of being arrested... This movement will continue till justice is given," he said.
 

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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