India always had a sophisticated understanding of geopolitics, but has become a side player in global affairs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said, citing the role Pakistan played in negotiating peace between the US and Iran.

"India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player," Gandhi said during an interaction with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday.

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said India has relationships with the US, Iran and Russia. "I'm pretty shocked that Pakistan is busy negotiating with the Iranians and the Americans, and India's just looking," he said.

He said that soon after Independence, India was the leader of the Non-Aligned Movement, which gave it a certain stature in the world, and he would love New Delhi to regain that voice on the global stage.

Gandhi also slammed the foreign policy pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is based on personal relationships with global leaders such as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Friendship is not the point. Who gives a damn about friendship? Do you really think that geopolitics is going to work because the guy is your friend? He's leading a structure. He's got a whole economic system under him. He's not going to make decisions based on whether he likes you or doesn't like you. So these are some of the things that disturb me," Gandhi said during the interaction moderated by Professor Robert Pape.

"I don't have a problem with being friends with Mr Modi or being friends with leaders. Friendship is not that important. What's important is that you understand what's going on, who you are, and where you fit," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said the last security structure was built after World War II by one civilisation, the West, while the next one will be shaped by America, China, India, the Middle East and Russia.

"The next global architecture will not be built by one civilisation alone. It will be shaped by multiple civilisations, with America, China, India, the Middle East and Russia all having a role to play," he said.

Responding to a question from a Pakistani participant, Gandhi said peace talks with Islamabad can begin the moment it stops supporting and encouraging terrorism in India.

"Well, there is room, but there is a big problem, which is the support and encouragement of terrorism by Pakistan in our country," Gandhi said to a question on the possibility of the two neighbours moving beyond the blame game and working together.

"It is impossible for us to accept our innocent people being murdered and have a conversation with Pakistan. So, the moment that stops, a conversation can potentially begin," Gandhi said.