Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district on Thursday. He met Baiga tribal families in Jagla village of Birsa block. He also met the families of children who had died of malnutrition and illness.

At least 32 tribal children have died of malnutrition and malaria in Balaghat over the past three months. The Congress claims that the actual number of deaths is much higher. Rahul Gandhi said the state government had completely failed in Balaghat and that his party would raise the issue in the Lok Sabha. He also alleged that tribal women were not receiving the benefits of the Ladli Behna scheme.

Rahul Gandhi said, “Many children here have died because of illness and malnutrition. The government has not provided the support it should have in health, education and employment. It seems as if these people have been left alone in the middle of India, as if there is no Government of India or Madhya Pradesh government here. There are issues concerning their land, MGNREGA (now VB G Ram G), forest rights and land titles, but no help is being provided. Even after the deaths of so many children, half of the families have not received compensation.”

It is worth noting that tribal people account for more than 21 per cent of Madhya Pradesh’s total population. Of the 230 seats in the state Assembly, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, while tribal voters have a significant influence in another 37 seats. Of the state’s 29 Lok Sabha seats, six are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Rahul Gandhi said the government talks about development round the clock, but when tribal people need help, the government has disappeared. On behalf of the Congress party and the Opposition, he urged the government to fulfil its responsibility and ensure that tribal people receive their rights. He said MGNREGA had come to a standstill in tribal areas, the Forest Rights Act was not being implemented and tribal people were not receiving land titles. He added that even after the deaths of children, the affected families had not received full compensation.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla termed Rahul Gandhi’s visit a “political stunt” and said that, as Leader of Opposition, he should have shown sensitivity to the long-standing circumstances in the Naxal-affected area and the problems faced by its people.