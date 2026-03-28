Raids in Thailand's Pattaya villas expose betting network, 68 Indians held

Thai police have dismantled two major online gambling networks in Pattaya, Thailand, arresting 68 Indian nationals during coordinated raids on upscale villas, according to The Pattaya News.

Authorities said the accused were running backend operations for betting platforms through a well-organised setup with significant money flows.

In raids on two villas, all the Indian nationals arrested were found to be on tourist visas but were working there in violation of the terms of their visas.

In the first of two raids, the suspects allegedly admitted to illegally working as admins for a foreign-based network of more than 23 gambling websites that largely targeted Indian customers. The operation reportedly generated around ₹600,000 per site daily, with the entire network generating up to ₹500 crore annually.

The second operation was reported to be raking in as much as ₹56 lakh daily, and paid wages of ₹35,000-₹50,000 per month to about 50 workers, of whom 25 were Indian nationals, who rotated through shifts.

Investigators believe the networks were operating as offshore hubs catering to users in other countries while maintaining a low profile in Thailand by using rental properties.

Officials said such decentralised setups are increasingly being used by illegal betting operators to bypass enforcement in target markets.

India’s crackdown on illegal online gambling

The Indian government has intensified its crackdown on illegal online betting, banning over 8,400 websites and hundreds of apps, including 1xBet, Parimatch, Dafabet and Fairplay. Authorities said these platforms were involved in unauthorised offshore operations, financial irregularities and violations of the Online Gaming Act, 2025.

Under the new law, real-money online gaming has effectively been prohibited, with the government warning users against accessing such platforms due to risks related to fraud, data misuse, money laundering, and addiction.

IPL season brings back focus on enforcement

The enforcement push coincides with the start of the Indian Premier League, a period when betting activity typically rises sharply.

Despite its popularity, betting on IPL matches remains illegal in India. Authorities have warned users against participating in unlawful wagering, cautioning that violations could lead to fines, account freezes and possible imprisonment.