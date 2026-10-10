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Home / India News / Railways restores normal services in Delhi, all Metro stations reopened

Railways restores normal services in Delhi, all Metro stations reopened

Delhi Traffic Police maintains its advisory to avoid non-essential travel on Sunday, with 30 diversions in place in central Delhi

Indian Railways

Representative image from file.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

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After cancelling 245 train services on Saturday, Indian Railways said it would resume normal services from midnight on Sunday.
According to a communication by the chief public relations officer of Northern Railway, normal services will be restored on Sunday, while rail operations had also begun to normalise towards Saturday evening. 
In a move that surprised many, Indian Railways on Friday announced a massive shutdown of mail and express trains en route to Delhi from various parts of the country, cancelling 40 mail and express trains. 
As a consequence, the Ministry of Railways also had to cancel 35 outbound trains as the rakes required for the departing journeys would not be available due to the inbound cancellations. 
 
In addition to these 75 long-distance trains, the Railways had also cancelled 170 short-distance passenger trains. 

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Several zonal railways had cited “road congestion” as the cause of the cancellations — a move that some railway veterans called unusual and unprecedented in recent railway history. 
Moreover, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that it had opened gates at all Metro stations at 10 pm on Saturday.
The city transporter had initially shut down 57 stations in the national capital, but brought the number down to 45 after intervention by the Supreme Court on Friday. 
It has not clarified whether similar closures will be in effect on Sunday as well. 
On the other hand, the Delhi Traffic Police has maintained its advisory to citizens, asking them to avoid non-essential travel.
“Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 11.10.2026 depending upon prevailing situation. General public is informed that movement at following points and surrounding stretches might remain affected,” the Delhi Traffic Police posted on social media, followed by a list of 30 diversions that will continue to be in place on Sunday. 
Amid heavy police deployment, around 7,000 people were reportedly detained in Delhi on Saturday as protests were planned in the city against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Topics : Indian Railways Delhi Delhi Metro

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 11:23 PM IST