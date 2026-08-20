Rain brings relief to Delhi; IMD warns of heavy showers across India

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday morning, bringing relief to residents from hot and humid weather conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain is expected in the afternoon, with temperatures likely to remain around 33 degrees Celsius. The likelihood of rainfall and thunderstorm is expected to increase further in the evening.

The fresh showers have brought some respite from the humidity, although intermittent rain could continue to affect commuters across parts of the capital. The IMD's Delhi-NCR forecast indicates that rainfall activity may continue at different intensities during the day.

The wider Delhi-NCR region is also expected to see intermittent rainfall. Noida and Ghaziabad have been witnessing spells of rain, while Gurugram could also see further showers. The weather system has already brought rain to several parts of the National Capital Region, with cloudy conditions continuing to dominate the region.

Monsoon remains active across India

Meanwhile, the monsoon remains active across several parts of the country, with heavy rainfall reported in Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has also issued colour-coded alerts in several districts, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and associated risks.

In Uttar Pradesh, the IMD has issued red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall in districts including Banda, Prayagraj and Mirzapur, while several adjoining districts are under yellow alerts.

In Himachal Pradesh, persistent heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions have disrupted normal life, with 166 roads, including National Highway-003, blocked. A total of 130 power transformers and 222 water supply schemes remain affected, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Kerala sees rough sea conditions; Odisha monitors flood-affected areas

In Kerala, the IMD has issued a red alert for the coast and a Swell Surge and High Wave Warning for the coasts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, South Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Coastal areas are expected to witness rough sea conditions, with swell waves reaching 1.1 to 2.2 metres. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea, while small fishing vessel operations, boat movements and beach activities have been restricted.

In Odisha, authorities continue to monitor flood-affected areas amid forecasts of further heavy rainfall. According to IMD, 429 villages across 52 blocks had been affected by floodwater as of August 15, while 79 rescue teams were deployed. The Central Water Commission has also warned of flash-flood risks in parts of the state, reported PTI.

Fishermen warning issued

The IMD has also issued warnings for fishermen in several parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. In the Arabian Sea, warnings are in place along and off the coasts of Somalia and Oman, most parts of the westcentral Arabian Sea and some parts of the southwest Arabian Sea adjoining the eastcentral Arabian Sea until August 24. Warnings have also been issued for some parts of the northwest Arabian Sea adjoining the northeast Arabian Sea from August 20 to 22, and for a few parts of the northwest Arabian Sea from August 22 to 24.

In the Bay of Bengal, warnings are in place over a few parts of the Gulf of Mannar adjoining the Comorin area and the southwest Bay of Bengal adjoining the south Sri Lanka coast until August 24, as well as over the Andaman Sea until August 23.