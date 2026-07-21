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Home / India News / Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert for two days

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert for two days

The IMD has forecast more rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in Delhi-NCR through Wednesday, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely across parts of north, east and northeast India

Delhi Rains, Rain

People make their way amid rainfall, in New Delhi (Photo:PTI)

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR overnight and continued into Tuesday morning, bringing respite from hot and humid weather conditions even as more showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected over the next two days.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next two days.

Delhi weather forecast

According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to experience generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.
 
The minimum temperature settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 29-31 degrees Celsius.
 
 
The yellow alert in place for the city warns of moderate rain at many places, with isolated heavy spells, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds that may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion and brief disruptions.

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Delhi braces for hot, humid day; IMD warns of heavy rain across country

 
The weather office has advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees or near weak structures during strong winds.

Heavy rain in several states

As the monsoon remains active, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas.
 
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over parts of the western Himalayan region.
 
Heavy rainfall is also expected across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, while Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive widespread monsoon showers, with isolated very heavy rainfall over some areas.
 
In the Northeast, an active monsoon spell is expected to continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, with heavy rainfall forecast in several places.
 
Across western India, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa are expected to receive widespread rainfall, while southern states including Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also likely to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in many areas.   

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Topics : IMD weather forecast weather forecast Delhi weather

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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