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Home / India News / Rain likely in Delhi today; IMD warns of heavy showers across India

Rain likely in Delhi today; IMD warns of heavy showers across India

Delhi is likely to see another spell of rain on Monday, while heavy to very heavy showers are forecast in parts of northwest, central, eastern and northeastern India

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The IMD has forecast another spell of light rain at many places, with moderate rain at isolated places, during the afternoon to evening | (PTI Photo)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 10:58 AM IST

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Delhi residents woke up to a warm and relatively sunny Monday morning after rain lashed parts of the national capital over the past few days. With temperatures rising and humidity remaining high, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another wet spell in the city through the day.
 
Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 to 26 degrees Celsius on Monday. The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy, with a spell of very light to light rain at a few places during the morning to forenoon.
 
 
Rain activity is likely to increase later in the day. The IMD has forecast another spell of light rain at many places, with moderate rain at isolated places, during the afternoon to evening. Winds are likely to blow from the southeast at around 5-10 kmph during the day, increasing to 10-15 kmph later.
 
The national capital is among several regions under a heavy-rain warning on Monday. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, alongside Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. 

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Heavy rain warning across India

The monsoon remains active over several parts of the country, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over eastern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
 
The rainfall could add to existing disruptions in parts of the country, particularly the Himalayan states. Himachal Pradesh has continued to face road blockages and landslide-related disruption following spells of heavy rain, while Uttarakhand remains vulnerable to flash floods and landslides.
 
The IMD has also forecast heavy rain over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, as well as eastern and central India. Assam has already faced a severe flood situation this monsoon, with the death toll now crossing the 100 mark.
 
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely in parts of south India, including Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, while gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected over several central, eastern and northern regions.
 
The IMD has also warned of squally weather over parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, with winds reaching 60-65 kmph in some areas.
 

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Topics : weather forecast IMD weather forecast Delhi weather Rainfall Indian monsoon BS Web Reports

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 10:57 AM IST