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Home / India News / Rain sweeps parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD issues yellow alert for two days

Rain sweeps parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD issues yellow alert for two days

Rain brings relief to Delhi-NCR even as the IMD forecasts more showers over the next 2 days. Meanwhile, a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is set to trigger heavy rainfall in several states

Delhi Rains, Rain

The IMD has advised commuters to check traffic conditions before leaving and avoid areas prone to waterlogging (Photo: PTI)

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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Rain swept across parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, bringing cloudy skies and cooler conditions after several days of humid weather.
 
According to its daily bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday for the national capital , forecasting more spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.   
Meanwhile, a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across parts of eastern, central and northern India. 

Delhi weather outlook

The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for many parts of the city for the next few hours, warning of cloudy skies with moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds.   Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded 32.4 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am, followed by the Ridge at 37.6 mm, Lodhi Road at 36.7 mm, Ayanagar at 4 mm and Palam at 0.8 mm, the IMD said.  
 
 
The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 23 to 25 degrees Celsius.
 
The IMD has advised commuters to check traffic conditions before leaving and avoid areas prone to waterlogging.  

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Deep depression over Bay of Bengal

According to the IMD, the deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coasts is expected to move nearly northwards, skirt Sagar Island and cross the West Bengal-North Odisha coast between Balasore and Canning, close to Haldia, on Tuesday.
 
Under its influence, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast over Odisha and Chhattisgarh, while Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are likely to receive very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Thundersquall with wind speeds reaching 50-70 kmph is also likely over parts of Odisha.

Heavy rain likely across several states

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.
 
Heavy rainfall is also expected over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand and in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
 
In western India, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall, while widespread monsoon activity is expected to continue across Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh. 

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Topics : Delhi weather weather forecast IMD weather forecast Odisha weather forecast

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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